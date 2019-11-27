Advanced search

Fight to end slavery exhibition tackles modern day issues at Wisbech Museum

PUBLISHED: 10:50 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 27 November 2019

An exhibition on the fight to end slavery and how to tackle it in modern day Britain will run for another two weeks at Wisbech Museum.

The display uses the museum's collection and archive from Thomas Clarkson's anti-slavery campaign of more than 200 years ago.

It is used as a starting point to promote discussion of modern slavery and how to recognise and tackle it in Britain today.

It is part of the museum's articles for change project funded by the Museum Association's Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund.

Key anti-slavery campaigns are highlighted, including the work of Stop the Traffik founded in 2007.

It was developed by community curators Anna Ivaskevica and Gvidas Grikietis working with project officer Sarah Coleman.

Sarah said: "It's been wonderful working with such conscientious community curators to produce this exhibition.

"I hope it will promote the museum's collection and Thomas Clarkson's work as a key part of the abolition movement."

The anti-slavery campaign exhibition is on display in the Lambert Room until December 12.

