Anti-racism resolution to condemn hatred and prejudice in Fenland

15 January, 2020 - 10:53
Unions pledge peace, respect and democracy as anti-racism resolution is passed. The Wisbech build bridges not walls march took place last year. Picture: UNION

An anti-racist resolution that condemns all forms of hatred and prejudice has been passed by Wisbech, March and district trades council.

The union branches are now being urged to adopt the resolution which was passed by Fenland District Council at its January meeting.

It comes after a worrying increase in reported hate crime across the country.

The resolution will be read at a Peace Rally in King's Lynn on January 25.

The "Build Bridges Not Walls" protests around the time of Donald Trump's visit to this country emphasised the anxiety that the extremism developing in the US might spread here.

Secretary Sue Dockett, said "We are concerned that recent incidents of anti semitic and Islamophobic behaviour in London could spread and disturb the peace of our community.

"We have made a commitment not to look the other way and to promote the values of peace, respect and democracy."

