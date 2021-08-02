MP and mayor meet businesses in incinerator fight
- Credit: STEVE BARCLAY'S OFFICE
An MP and town mayor took to the streets of Wisbech at the weekend as part of an ongoing anti-incinerator campaign.
The Mayor of Wisbech, Andrew Lynn, and North East Cambs MP, Steve Barclay, spoke to businesses across the town on Saturday.
"More and more business owners made clear their concerns with the incinerator proposal," said MP Barclay, who spoke to shops including Robert Goddards and Woodward's Confection.
He and the mayor also visited a range of businesses like the Barber Shoppe and the Rose and Crown.
"Time and time again the site selection and size of the incinerator so close to our market town was a key issue" added MP Barclay.
You may also want to watch:
"Opposition to this incinerator continues to grow and I will do all I can to stop it.
"If you would like to display a poster or have my petition in your shop please get in touch via www.stopfenlandincinerator.co.uk."
Most Read
- 1 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
- 2 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
- 3 Town rallies in fight for new hospital
- 4 Teenager, 16, threatened young couple with screwdriver in park
- 5 Medieval pottery unearthed at Cambs campsite
- 6 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
- 7 Abandoned mooring could cost £50,000 to replace, says council
- 8 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named
- 9 MP and mayor meet businesses in incinerator fight
- 10 Drug dealer hid £130,000 at home