MP and mayor meet businesses in incinerator fight

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:24 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM August 2, 2021
MP Steve Barclay and Mayor of Wisbech Andrew Lynn at Woodward's Confection during their anti-incinerator campaign

An MP and town mayor took to the streets of Wisbech at the weekend as part of an ongoing anti-incinerator campaign

The Mayor of Wisbech, Andrew Lynn, and North East Cambs MP, Steve Barclay, spoke to businesses across the town on Saturday.

"More and more business owners made clear their concerns with the incinerator proposal," said MP Barclay, who spoke to shops including Robert Goddards and Woodward's Confection. 

MP Steve Barclay and Mayor of Wisbech Andrew Lynn at The Rose and Crown during their anti-incinerator campaign

He and the mayor also visited a range of businesses like the Barber Shoppe and the Rose and Crown.

"Time and time again the site selection and size of the incinerator so close to our market town was a key issue" added MP Barclay.

MP Steve Barclay and Mayor of Wisbech Andrew Lynn at Robert Goddards during their anti-incinerator campaign

"Opposition to this incinerator continues to grow and I will do all I can to stop it. 

"If you would like to display a poster or have my petition in your shop please get in touch via www.stopfenlandincinerator.co.uk."

MP Steve Barclay and Mayor of Wisbech Andrew Lynn during their anti-incinerator campaign - 

Environment News
Wisbech News

