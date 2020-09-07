‘There’s too many’: Another drink driver arrested in Fens as police stop motorist on A47

A drink driver was arrested at the roadside on the A47 in the Fens after concerns were reported about their driving.

Police were called at around 9pm on Friday, September 4 to the A47 bypass at Wisbech following reports of dangerous driving in the area.

Officers swooped on the driver before they failed a roadside breath test, blowing 95 when the legal limit is 35.

A police spokesperson said: “On Friday, September 4 at 21:07 hours officers stopped a vehicle on the A47 Wisbech by pass after concern was raised about the driving.

“The driver failed a roadside breath test by blowing 95 (limit 35) the driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King’s Lynn.

“The driver this morning has been charged to court for drink driving.”

One resident said: “There’s too many people driving about the roads either under the influence of drink or drugs, or both, recently.

“With especially the poor family devastated by the loss of the parents and orphaned two children, these charges should be much tougher.”