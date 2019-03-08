Gallery
Stall-holders gear up for busy weekend at Rose Fair in Wisbech as sun shines on day two of the five-day summer festival in Fenland
PUBLISHED: 16:22 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 04 July 2019
Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
The sun was shining today (July 4) as stall holders geared up for another day at the Wisbech Rose Fair - here are some of our favourite snaps from day two.
Another sun-kissed day in Wisbech as day two of the town’s Rose Fair gets underway outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
