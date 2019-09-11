Advanced search

Investigation continues after another arson attack takes place in Wisbech - tyres and rubbish are torched in broad daylight

11 September, 2019 - 10:50
Fundrey Road in Wisbech where another arson attack took place in the town on Tuesday, September 10 in broad daylight. Picture: Google Maps

Fire crews from the Fens were left tackling another deliberate blaze in the region as arsonists torched tyres and rubbish in broad daylight.

Firefighters were called to an area of wasteland in Wisbech on Tuesday afternoon (September 10) after reports came in of the attack.

A crew from Wisbech arrived at the wasteland on Fundrey Road and were left dousing the flames for nearly an hour and a half.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Tuesday at 2.48pm, one crew from Wisbech was called to a fire in the open on Fundrey Road, Wisbech.

"Firefighters arrived to find tyres and rubbish well alight in an area of wasteland.

"Using hose reels and drags they extinguished the fire, before returning to their station by 4pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

The news comes after three arson attacks took place just five minutes from the site at Sandyland where a tyre business is located.

Crews were called out three days in a row in the early morning on August 24, 25 and 26 over the scorching Bank Holiday Weekend this year.

At the time, the spokesman said: "We did notice a pattern with these fires and information has been passed on to the police who are now investigating them."

Anyone with information on either fires is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

