Fenland church prepares for another colourful flower show as entries come in from all over the region for three-day event

Dozens of entries are expected at Emmanuel Church�s annual flower show in Parson Drove. Picture: Supplied / File Supplied / File

A Fenland church is getting ready to hold the annual flower show in Parson Drove which will see entries from all over the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dozens of entries are expected at Emmanuel Church�s annual flower show in Parson Drove. Picture: Supplied / File Dozens of entries are expected at Emmanuel Church�s annual flower show in Parson Drove. Picture: Supplied / File

Emmanuel Church will once again host the three-day event for the third year running on September 27, 28 and 29 from 10am until 4pm.

There is free entry to the event, but donations are accepted to help pay for the up keep of the church; hot and cold refreshments will also be available.

Organisers Casey Bates and Isabelle Johnson say they are expecting more than 25 displays and aim to show off quality, not quantity.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "We have already started on our entry, Jack and the Beanstalk, as this year's theme is children's books and nursery rhymes.

"We have been growing runner beans all summer long for our display before the event and we also have a massive giant as well."

If you miss them, the displays will still be up for an extra week during a Macmillan fundraising event on Friday, October 4 from 8am until 4pm.

Ms Johnson added: "You should come down just to see our church as well as it is so unique, we have dozens of golden stars in the church dome.

"We have tried to count the stars once during the choir, but every time we do we come up with a different number."

For more information about this month's flower show, call Casey Bates on 01945 700276.