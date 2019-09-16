Advanced search

Abracadabra! Magicians to join forces for annual sale event

16 September, 2019 - 19:24
Tricksters will be set to impress as one of the top magical events in the calendar takes place this weekend. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Tricksters will be set to impress as one of the top magical events in the calendar takes place this weekend. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Tricksters will be set to impress as one of the top magical events in the calendar takes place this weekend.

Peterborough Society of Magicians is hosting their annual sale exchange and lecture day at The Fleet, Fletton, this Sunday (September 22).

Organisers say that it is "one of the top magical events in the country" and ideal for practicing magicians or those very interested in getting into magic. Lectures will take place from three national magicians - Nicholas Einhorn, Christopher Rawlins and Steve Rowe.

Admission is £15 with accompanied U16s £7.50.

There will be plenty on sale as well from new to second hand magic.

Doors open at 10am and close at 5pm.

The group are formed of amateur and professional magicians who meet once a month in Peterborough.

Normally meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month.

They also produce their own magazine and have a library of books, videos and DVDs.

For more details visit www.psmagicians.org.uk

REVIEW: Luxury camping with fury llamas with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub – all of this is just a couple of miles out of Wisbech

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Arsonists start stack blaze in Elm and leave firefighters tackling the large fire – spreading more than 15 meters – for over four hours

Begdale Road in Elm where arsonists started a large stack blaze on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google Maps

Son launches fund raising appeal to pay for the funeral of his father whose body lay undiscovered in Fenland home for two weeks

Estranged family: In the photo is Tim, second left, his half brothers Curtis and Ryan, and on the right their dad Terry. Picture: GOFUNDME

Car seized and driver arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no insurance or licence in Waterlees

The driver of this car was arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no licence or insurance in Waterlees. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Lorry's brakes burst into flames on busy Fen road as police and firefighters forced to close one lane of traffic during rush hour

Fire crews were forced to close one lane of traffic as they doused the flames from a lorry’s brakes at the A47 at Thorney Toll. Picture: Twitter/Fen Cops

