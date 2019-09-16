Abracadabra! Magicians to join forces for annual sale event

Tricksters will be set to impress as one of the top magical events in the calendar takes place this weekend.

Peterborough Society of Magicians is hosting their annual sale exchange and lecture day at The Fleet, Fletton, this Sunday (September 22).

Organisers say that it is "one of the top magical events in the country" and ideal for practicing magicians or those very interested in getting into magic. Lectures will take place from three national magicians - Nicholas Einhorn, Christopher Rawlins and Steve Rowe.

Admission is £15 with accompanied U16s £7.50.

There will be plenty on sale as well from new to second hand magic.

Doors open at 10am and close at 5pm.

The group are formed of amateur and professional magicians who meet once a month in Peterborough.

Normally meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month.

They also produce their own magazine and have a library of books, videos and DVDs.

For more details visit www.psmagicians.org.uk