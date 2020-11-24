Advanced search

Town centre properties to get their annual gutter clean

Wisbech High Street properties will get their annual gutter clean this week.

Wisbech High Street properties will get their annual gutter clean this week. The team clearing the Rose and Crown in 2019. Pictures: Supplied by Fenland District Council

Gutters along Wisbech High Street will be cleared of debris on Friday to help enhance the town’s historic buildings.

It will be the fourth year the work has been carried out through Fenland District Council’s Wisbech High Street Project at no charge to property owners.

But the team behind the effort has struggled to contact all property owners to gain permission to do the work because of the lockdown.

Anyone who would like to be included is being urged to contact the council directly.

Cllr Chris Seaton, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage, said: “Overgrown vegetation in gutters and downpipes can have a negative impact on the condition of buildings. By regularly clearing them, issues such as damp and brickwork deterioration can be avoided, and it ensures that historic buildings can be better maintained.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to carry out this work through the Wisbech High Street Project using funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Townscape Heritage scheme.”

The work will be carried out using a cherry picker and with help from Turners Contracting Ltd.

Cllr Seaton added: “One year we found a whole crop of potatoes growing in a gutter above one shop! I wonder if anything unusual will be discovered this year!”

• If you would like your High Street property to be included in the gutter clean, contact Taleyna Fletcher, at Fenland District Council, on 01354 622210 or email tfletcher@fenland.gov.uk,

