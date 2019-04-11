Advanced search

Here’s everything you need to know about The Horsefair Shopping Centre’s annual Easter Monday charity car boot sale

11 April, 2019 - 10:27
This year’s Horsefair Shopping Centre Easter car boot sale will be held on April 22 on the top floor of the car park. Picture: SUPPLIED

This year’s Horsefair Shopping Centre Easter car boot sale will be held on April 22 on the top floor of the car park. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

Are you stuck for things to do during the Easter Bank Holiday? Why not grab a bargain at the annual charity car boot sale held in Wisbech.

Deal-lovers can come to The Horsefair Shopping Centre carpark in the town on April 22 from 9am all the way until 1pm – all money raised will be donated to charity.

Kevin Smith, shopping centre manager, said: “Our car boot sales are always a great way to raise funds for local charities.

“Not only that but they are a great way to grab a bargain and to sell some items you’ve had sitting around the house”.

Pitches start at just £5 for a car or £10 with a trailer. The funds will be going to the Wisbech Lions Club who fundraises for projects in the community.

Those selling are asked to set up on the top floor from 8am. The car boot is free to enter for buyers and parking will be available on the ground floor.

For more information, visit: www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk

OBITUARY: Family tribute to Claire Simpson, a director of Elgood’s Brewery, who died after short illness

Tributes to Claire Simspon, a director of Elgoods, who has died. For many years she has overseen work on the brewery gardens in Wisbech. Picture; ARCHANT

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

BREAKING NEWS: Life for Wisbech killer and girlfriend jailed for lying to protect him

Tomas Acas

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

