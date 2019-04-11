Here’s everything you need to know about The Horsefair Shopping Centre’s annual Easter Monday charity car boot sale

This year’s Horsefair Shopping Centre Easter car boot sale will be held on April 22 on the top floor of the car park. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

Are you stuck for things to do during the Easter Bank Holiday? Why not grab a bargain at the annual charity car boot sale held in Wisbech.

Deal-lovers can come to The Horsefair Shopping Centre carpark in the town on April 22 from 9am all the way until 1pm – all money raised will be donated to charity.

Kevin Smith, shopping centre manager, said: “Our car boot sales are always a great way to raise funds for local charities.

“Not only that but they are a great way to grab a bargain and to sell some items you’ve had sitting around the house”.

Pitches start at just £5 for a car or £10 with a trailer. The funds will be going to the Wisbech Lions Club who fundraises for projects in the community.

Those selling are asked to set up on the top floor from 8am. The car boot is free to enter for buyers and parking will be available on the ground floor.

For more information, visit: www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk