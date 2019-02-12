Advanced search

A card from the Queen for sixty years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 17:16 19 February 2019

Ann Hines

Derek and Ann Hines celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: LILIAN REAM

Derek and Ann Hines celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: LILIAN REAM

Archant

A couple who met at a dance in the Rose and Crown in Wisbech are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Derek and Ann Hines tied the knot in 1959 at St Wendreda’s Church in March.

Six decades later they have received a card from the Queen congratulating them on their special occasion.

When the pair tied the knot their bridesmaids were Gwendoline Cross and Kay Johnson with best man Terry Skoyles.

Mrs Hines worked at the March Urban District Council in the engineer and surveyors department followed by secretarial work and then spent 28 years at Wisbech Grammar School.

Mr Hines worked for his grandfather at Wisbech Bulb Company and later his uncle, becoming company secretary.

He also served as a regular in the RAF but was disappointed at not going overseas, although he spent some time at RAF Cranwell.

He also worked at Lockwood and then finished his working life at Burall’s the printers in Wisbech.

Mr and Mrs Hines, of Wisbech, have one son Tim.

