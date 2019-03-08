Advanced search

Two good causes that help families across the Fens are given charity donation by Wisbech company

PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 March 2019

Anglia's community programme. The Alan Hudson day treatment centre Picture: ANGLIA COMPONENTS

A Wisbech firm has donated £8,000 to two good causes that help the local community.

Anglia's community programme. Presentation to The Helping Hands Group, from left to right is Emma Ayres, product marketing manager, Anglia; Suzanne Gilby, The Helping Hands Group and Grace Cherry, internal account manager. Anglia. Picture: ANGLIA COMPONENTSAnglia's community programme. Presentation to The Helping Hands Group, from left to right is Emma Ayres, product marketing manager, Anglia; Suzanne Gilby, The Helping Hands Group and Grace Cherry, internal account manager. Anglia. Picture: ANGLIA COMPONENTS

Anglia Components presented £4,000 each to the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre and The Helping Hands Group.

Steve Rawlins, Anglia’s chief executive, said: “Many of our staff are from Wisbech and the surrounding area and we feel that it’s vital to give back to the community in which we live and work.

“These two very worthwhile organisations make a huge difference to the lives of people with serious illnesses and disabilities and we are proud to be able to support them.

“Several staff have had experience of their work, as family members have benefitted from the care of one or other of these organisations.”

Nearly £3,000 was donated directly by the staff themselves through raffles and other fund-raising activities – the balance being contributed by the company.

A year ago, Anglia Components, an international electronic component distributor, said it streamlined its charitable activities to focus on two local organisations each year.

The two are chosen through a staff ballot.

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, based at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech, is a day centre supporting people living with a life-limiting illness.

The Helping Hands Group offers further education, personal development, day opportunities, work experience and supported living for adults with a wide range of learning and physical disabilities including autism, sensory impairment, brain injury and Asperger’s.

Each good cause receives £4000.

Anglia’s suppliers include some of the world’s leading electronic component brands, complemented by many smaller companies with leadership in their chosen technologies.

The firm, based at Sandall Road, stocks more than one billion components from more than 900,000 product lines in the UK.

It is the UK’s largest privately owned authorised distributor of electronic components.

Founded in 1972 by Bill Ingram, now president of the organisation, he started the business from home as a sole trader.

The initial operation was established to provide spare parts to the Radio and TV repair trade but as it developed it moved to premises in Burdett Road.

By 1980 Anglia had grown significantly and directed its efforts towards the electronics manufacturing industry.

