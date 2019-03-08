Fundraising page launched to help Wisbech Angles Theatre pay their £3,500 lost beanstalk bill

The Christmas panto at The Angles, Wisbech, complete with beanstalk. The original beanstalk the theatre hired got lost in transit and the theatre now faces a bill of up to £3,000 to replace it. Picture; GARY SAMUELS Archant

A fundraising page has been launched to help a Wisbech theatre to pay an unexpected bill of £3,500 to replace a lost beanstalk.

The Christmas panto at the Angles, Wisbech, featured an inflatable beanstalk. The original beanstalk the theatre borrow got lost in the post and a replacement (similar to this) will cost the Angles up to £3,500. Picture: IAN CARTER. The Christmas panto at the Angles, Wisbech, featured an inflatable beanstalk. The original beanstalk the theatre borrow got lost in the post and a replacement (similar to this) will cost the Angles up to £3,500. Picture: IAN CARTER.

The Angles Theatre - one of Britain’s oldest working theatres – is facing a financial crisis because the pantomime prop disappeared somewhere en route from the West County to the Fens before Christmas.

The company who handled the delivery apologised but insists the risk is down to the theatre – who didn’t think it necessary to insure the prop for their run of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jamie Cook, who is a trustee of the theatre and set up the fundraising page, said: “Unfortunately we were unable to recover the cost of this Beanstalk and now we have to find a hefty sum of money to cover the cost of this and repay the hire company.

“We are a small charity and this is a large amount of money for us to find, especially at this, our quietest time of year. We are asking for any donations that can be made to help us cover the cost of this.”

Luke Tagney said: “I donated because of all the amazing times I had at the Angles Theatre as a child.

“It steered me into a career in TV as a sound engineer and gave me the confidence I needed to grow as a person.”

In its first few hours the fundraising page £50 has been raised towards the £3,500 target.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/missing-beanstalk