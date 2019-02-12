Advanced search

Musician and worship leader Andrew Robinson to perform free concert in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 February 2019

Andrew Robinson will perform in Wisbech as part of After Hours Live on March 1.

Archant

Singer-songwriter Andrew Robinson will perform a free concert in Wisbech as part of After Hours Live on Friday March 1.

The musician and worship leader is described as having a heart to lead people into the presence of God, where they can experience the power of the Holy Spirit and be equipped and released to live wholeheartedly for Christ.

Andrew is passionate about writing songs that are grounded in biblical truth and inspire worshippers to pursue a deeper and more intimate relationship with God.

At the end of 2016 Andrew received fresh inspiration to write new songs and after a prolific spell of crafting new songs, he released an EP, ‘Where The Light Shines’, which is an acoustic recording of songs that give a glimpse into his journey of faith over the last few years.

“There is so much darkness in the world but the songs on this EP point the listener back to the only hope of true light in the darkness, Jesus Christ,” he said.

The doors of Octavia’s Café open at 7pm.

