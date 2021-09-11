Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday
An urgent appeal is on to find a man who was last seen at a Wisbech pub.
Concern is growing for the welfare of Andrew Noble who has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.
The 65-year-old was last spotted at the Wheatsheaf pub in Wisbech.
He is from Peterborough but had been to Wisbech Hospital on Thursday morning.
Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen him to contact police and particularly any bus or taxi drivers who gave him a lift between Peterborough and Wisbech.
Andrew has a shaved head, grey beard and was wearing a dark hooded top with drawstrings around the neck, lighter trousers, and white trainers.
Anyone who has seen Michael or has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police via 101 or their web-chat.
