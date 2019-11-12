Advanced search

Learn about ancient Egyptian coffins at talk in Wisbech

12 November, 2019 - 16:31
Ancient Egyptian talk for society in Wisbech. Egyptian coffin under examination. Picture: SOCIETY

A talk about ancient Egyptian coffins will be held by the Fenland Archaeological Society in Wisbech.

Helen Strudwick, who has worked at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge since 2001, studied archaeology of the eastern Mediterranean at Liverpool.

She went on to specialise in Egyptology.

In 2016, together with Julie Dawson, the museum's head of conservation, she curated a major exhibition on ancient Egyptian coffins.

The study of coffins has in the past concentrated on their decoration and owners.

This talk will explore the results of interdisciplinary research by a team of Egyptologists and conservators, working with experts in painting and carpentry to understand the funerary industry in Egypt.

The talk will take place on November 27 at 7.30pm at Mendi's Restaurant, 21 Old Market Place in Wisbech.

Booking is essential at info@fenarch.org.uk or text full name and number of seats to 07765 172450. Admission is £3 for non-members.

