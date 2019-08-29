Lost love at the heart of three month Wisbech Museum exhibition on ancient Egypt

An exhibition telling tales of lost love, a band of loyal Wisbech friends and their search for the treasures of ancient Egypt will run until October.

Victorian photograph of Luxor (ancient Thebes) showing a riverboat like the one on which the Peckover party travelled up the Nile.Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

Intriguing artefacts have been on display at Wisbech and Fenland Museum's Hudson Gallery throughout the summer holidays.

The exhibition will now continue to run until October 26.

In 1864 a group of men including the Barclay brothers took Lord Alexander Peckover on a tour of Egypt to ease his broken heart after the death of his young wife.

They boarded the riverboat Zuleika at Cairo to visit Luxor, Karnac, Thebes, Edfu and the Valley of the Kings.

A poster for a talk given by Alexander Peckover on his return to Wisbech. Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

Photographs show them besides monuments such as the Sphinx and other prints they bought of Egypt at the time together with excerpts from Alexander's lively journal.

Letters he sent tell of "how completely at home we feel in Egypt, much more so than in France or Germany".

Artefacts are labelled in Alexander's recognisable copperplate handwriting and stamped 'Wisbech Museum', of which he was a patron.

He also painstakingly copied in watercolour plates from travel guides of the time showing the latest scholars' views of life in ancient Egypt, which are all on display.

Mummified hand of an ancient Egyptian lady donated to the museum by a later Peckover. Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

For more information on the exhibition visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk

