Lost love at the heart of three month Wisbech Museum exhibition on ancient Egypt
Archant
An exhibition telling tales of lost love, a band of loyal Wisbech friends and their search for the treasures of ancient Egypt will run until October.
Intriguing artefacts have been on display at Wisbech and Fenland Museum's Hudson Gallery throughout the summer holidays.
The exhibition will now continue to run until October 26.
In 1864 a group of men including the Barclay brothers took Lord Alexander Peckover on a tour of Egypt to ease his broken heart after the death of his young wife.
They boarded the riverboat Zuleika at Cairo to visit Luxor, Karnac, Thebes, Edfu and the Valley of the Kings.
Photographs show them besides monuments such as the Sphinx and other prints they bought of Egypt at the time together with excerpts from Alexander's lively journal.
Letters he sent tell of "how completely at home we feel in Egypt, much more so than in France or Germany".
Artefacts are labelled in Alexander's recognisable copperplate handwriting and stamped 'Wisbech Museum', of which he was a patron.
He also painstakingly copied in watercolour plates from travel guides of the time showing the latest scholars' views of life in ancient Egypt, which are all on display.
For more information on the exhibition visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk