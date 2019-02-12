Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community rallies with financial support after young lad’s prized quad bike stolen from outside his Wisbech home

PUBLISHED: 20:23 23 February 2019

Amazing and generous community support to raise the money needed to replace the quad bike stolen from outside a family's home at West Walton. The youngster had saved for two years to buy it. Picture; FACEBOOK

Amazing and generous community support to raise the money needed to replace the quad bike stolen from outside a family's home at West Walton. The youngster had saved for two years to buy it. Picture; FACEBOOK

Archant

A community reacted swiftly to raise the cash needed to replace a youngster’s quad bike after it was stolen on Thursday night.

The boy’s mum posted details of the theft across Wisbech Facebook groups appealing for help to trace the New Force bike.

“Hi guys, can you share the heck out of this post,” she said adding that her son would be “heartbroken when he found out.”

She wrote; “Our son saved long and hard for this over the past two years.

“Some lowlife scum of the earth came on to our property last night (after 10.30pm and before 6.30am) and took his quad, without the keys.

“If you have any information or are offered a quad like this please either contact myself or call 101 crime ref 35-12765-19.”

But a JustGiving page set up to raise £100 to replace the bike reached £235 within 24 hours.

The woman who launched the appeal wrote; “This young lad has saved every piece of money he has received for the last two year’ to buy himself a quad bike only for some low life to steal it.”

She added: “Some people may think there are more important things to donate their money too but I want to restore this lad’s faith in others and to realise there are still good people out there.

“This lad learnt so much about saving in the last two years and I do not want him to think this was all for nothing.”

She added: “Please help to just get him started again.”

And so they did with donations soon reaching – and then passing – the £100 target sum set.

Many chipped in with £5 or £10 or £20 donations but an anonymous donor weighed in with the full £100.

“I hope this helps,” the anonymous donor wrote on the appeal page.

On the mum’s page alone the theft of the post was shared nearly 400 times and shared 300 times on other sites: there were also hundreds of other shares of the post across forums in the Wisbech, Lincolnshire and West Norfolk area.

One mum wrote: “I hope that he gets his quad bike back in one piece; scumbags cannot leave anything alone.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wisbech Police Station to stay where it is after police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite abandons ‘blue light hub’ link with Cambs fire

Wisbech Police Station and former court house. Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite revealed this week he has abandoned plans for the police station to move and merge with the fire station. Picture: ARCHANT

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.

A card from the Queen for sixty years of marriage

Derek and Ann Hines celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: LILIAN REAM

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who crashed into wall in Wisbech had to be cut free by firefighters

Redmoor Lane in Wisbech where a driver had to be cut free from their vehicle after colliding with a wall on Wednesday (February 20). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Land Rover crashes into the river at Upwell - it’s mystery though as driver flees and the car is not registered

Mystery surrounds who owns the Land Rover - and who was driving it - when it crashed into the river at Upwell in the early hours. An eyewitness reports the driver fleeing in another vehicle. Picture; GINA BARNES WISE

Community rallies with financial support after young lad’s prized quad bike stolen from outside his Wisbech home

Amazing and generous community support to raise the money needed to replace the quad bike stolen from outside a family's home at West Walton. The youngster had saved for two years to buy it. Picture; FACEBOOK

Budget day at Fenland Council where we witnessed what looked like the latter stages of the battle for control of the ruling Tory group

Budget time at Fenland Council with portfolio holder for finance Anne Hay (right) and leader Chris Seaton (left) at odds with Cllr Chirs Boden (middle). It was clearly Cllr Boden's day after the council voted for a zero increase in council tax. Picture; ARCHANT

Garrett delivers ‘knock out’ blow after Fenland Council says it was ‘oversight’ they failed to send congratulatory letter to Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill

Knock out blow? Boxer Jordan Gill will now get the congratulatory letter from Fenland Council that Cllr Mark Buckton (top right) forgot to send after suggestion by Cllr Steve Garrett (bottom right). Council leader Chris Seaton (right centre) called the oversight 'frustrating'. Picture; ARCHANT

Combined authority ‘safeguard’ support for Wisbech High Street project confirmed by Fenland Council leader

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair. Picture: FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists