Advanced search

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

PUBLISHED: 12:36 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 29 June 2020

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Two men are wanted by Norfolk Police following the theft of a rotavator machine from a Fenland allotment shed.

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 – have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 – have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV images have been released of the two police would like to speak to following the incident which took place in Waterlees Road, Wisbech on June 14.

A spokesman fro Norfolk Police said: “Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Wisbech.

You may also want to watch:

“A rotavator was stolen from a shed on an allotment in Waterlees Road on Sunday June 14 2020.”

“Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Shaun Hayhurst in Op Solve on 101 quoting reference number 36/38780/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Council gives green light to 100-bed care home and five houses nearby to offset ‘significant development costs’

3D view of trhe 100-bed care home at Magazine Lane, Wisbech, that won approval from Fenland planners. Pictuire; 3D PLANNING

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Motorbike and BMW seized by police in separate incidents within an hour of each other

BMW and motorbike seized by police in Wisbech on June 27 in separate incidents. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

‘Had it have not been for Simon noticing I didn’t look right, I wouldn’t be alive today’ - the debt one man owes Spike

They rushed me to hospital and the consultant said, I cant understand why youre not either dead or had a stroke. If you left it a few more hours, you wouldve been dead. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Council gives green light to 100-bed care home and five houses nearby to offset ‘significant development costs’

3D view of trhe 100-bed care home at Magazine Lane, Wisbech, that won approval from Fenland planners. Pictuire; 3D PLANNING

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Motorbike and BMW seized by police in separate incidents within an hour of each other

BMW and motorbike seized by police in Wisbech on June 27 in separate incidents. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

‘Had it have not been for Simon noticing I didn’t look right, I wouldn’t be alive today’ - the debt one man owes Spike

They rushed me to hospital and the consultant said, I cant understand why youre not either dead or had a stroke. If you left it a few more hours, you wouldve been dead. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Hit musical SIX coming to Newmarket stage

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for The July Course at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth

Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn formed a guard of honour for patient Pete, who was reunited with his daughter having battled with the coronavirus since April. Picture: QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Former Fenland farm worker Connie Scott celebrates her 100th birthday

Former Fenland farm worker Connie Scott celebrated her 100th birthday with her close family while remaining socially distant. Picture: Submitted

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It’s the peace of mind that there is someone else out there in the local area that can help if needed’ says one of those helped by 50 Backpacks

A father-of-three who moved to Wisbech from Leicester around 14 years ago, Jack, 32, was living on a mound near the towns Tesco Extra store on Cromwell Road after leaving his partner, trying to hide himself from view. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse