Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment
PUBLISHED: 12:36 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 29 June 2020
Norfolk Police
Two men are wanted by Norfolk Police following the theft of a rotavator machine from a Fenland allotment shed.
CCTV images have been released of the two police would like to speak to following the incident which took place in Waterlees Road, Wisbech on June 14.
A spokesman fro Norfolk Police said: “Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Wisbech.
You may also want to watch:
“A rotavator was stolen from a shed on an allotment in Waterlees Road on Sunday June 14 2020.”
“Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Shaun Hayhurst in Op Solve on 101 quoting reference number 36/38780/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.