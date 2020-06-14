Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Two men are wanted by Norfolk Police following the theft of a rotavator machine from a Fenland allotment shed.

CCTV images have been released of the two police would like to speak to following the incident which took place in Waterlees Road, Wisbech on June 14.

A spokesman fro Norfolk Police said: “Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Wisbech.

“A rotavator was stolen from a shed on an allotment in Waterlees Road on Sunday June 14 2020.”

“Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Shaun Hayhurst in Op Solve on 101 quoting reference number 36/38780/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.