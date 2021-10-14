Chocoholic launches Slimming World group after losing two stone
- Credit: Allison Harness
A self-confessed chocaholic from Upwell who lost two stone in 12 weeks is launching her own Slimming World group.
Allison Harness approached her first Slimming World group with apprehension.
She says she hated how she looked and felt and was convinced she would be humiliated for allowing herself to become so out of shape.
“I was greeted with smiles and kind words,” said Allison.
“Everyone there had started like me and were full of encouragement and support.”
Allison realised that by becoming a Slimming World consultant, she could help others lose weight, improve their health and build their self-esteem just as the group did for her.
“I’ve passed my diplomas, my leathers fit now, and I have never had to give up chocolate!” she said.
Allison’s first group will be on Thursday October 28 at 9am in Outwell village hall.
You can contact Allison on 07826 362418.