Village residents urged to stay alert after attempted lead theft from church roof

Thieves who attempted to steal lead from the roof of All Saints Church in Walsoken in broad daylight had their plans thwarted after they were caught in the act.

Thieves who attempted to steal lead from the roof of a village church in broad daylight had their plans thwarted after they were caught in the act.

Suspects attempted to steal lead from the roof of All Saints Church in Walsoken on Tuesday afternoon (July 9).

Writing on the Facebook page Kirkgate Matters, Gill Peppercorn said: "Obviously they were disturbed and left their ladder (which has been removed) but they may be back.

"If you live anywhere in sight of the church can you please keep a look out for anything suspicious or if you walk your dog in the evening past the church.

"If you are concerned please phone the rectory on 01945 483740 or the police. Thank you."

PC Pete Mills, from the Rural Crime Action Team, said: "This type of crime is not victimless and can leave thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"I would urge members of the public to keep their eyes open to any suspicious behaviour, particularly around isolated locations at night."