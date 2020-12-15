Advanced search

Councillor blames ‘hateful people’ for his decision to quit as chairman

PUBLISHED: 11:41 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 15 December 2020

Councillor Steve Tierney has quit as chairman of Wisbech Castle working group blaming 'hateful people' for his decision. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Councillor Steve Tierney has quit as chairman of Wisbech Castle working group blaming 'hateful people' for his decision. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

A councillor blamed “hateful people” for his decision to step down as chairman of a local committee.

Cllr Steve Tierney stood down last night as chairman of the Wisbech Castle working party after nearly three years.

He said: “A very small handful of people in this town, really hateful people, hate the castle and they particularly hate it because I am chairman of it- that’s just the truth, just the facts.

“As long as I am chairman it will be a reason for attacking the castle and that is not fair on the volunteers.”

Cllr Tierney explained how he became chairman nearly three years ago and he was “very proud” of what had been achieved.

He said that when the town council first took it over from the county council it was in a sorry state of repair.

Gardens were overgrown, paint was peeling from the walls and it seemed it would “take for ever” to bring round.

But he said a team of volunteers had pitched in to carry out both urgent and non-urgent repairs and created an asset of which the town could be proud.

You may also want to watch:

He said over the years the castle had hosted many successful events, including weddings, Halloween nights and ghost nights.

And he had worked to cut the budget, too, and made it a success.

“I will not stop being a volunteer,” he said. “I like their company but I will no longer be the name on tin.”

Whilst he remained as chairman, it offered people reason to attack the castle “and that’s not fair”.

He had every confidence in whoever became chairman would make it better.

“But it is not fair to carry on,” he said.

Town councillor Garry Tibbs was elected chairman.

In May, Cllr Tierney had said how much the castle had been looking forward to a bumper year.

“We had so many bookings,” he posted to the castle Facebook page. “Several booking for huge periods of time; many group and individual bookings. Events for Easter, summer, Rose Fair, school holidays.

“Sadly, the same as everybody else, Covid-19 brought everything to a standstill. We’ve lost many thousands of pounds worth of bookings and we’ve lost the chance to be a vibrant and exciting community venue.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

We set out the challenge - and the results are in for our Unsung Hero of the Year

2020 Unsung Hero of the Year: Community transport provider chairman Gary Christy at FACT. Picture; DAVE HUMPHREY

Councillor blames ‘hateful people’ for his decision to quit as chairman

Councillor Steve Tierney has quit as chairman of Wisbech Castle working group blaming 'hateful people' for his decision. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision

A pair of US fighter jets narrowly missed two gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid a mid-air collision at 350mph at Sutton. Picture: ARCHANT

Young saints given a new look thanks to sponsorship

Wisbech St Mary FC’s Sunday under 18s side have been sponsored by Spencer Lee Autos of Wisbech which the team hopes will last for at least the next two years. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROB POOLEY

Council agrees £518,000 for major improvement works to ‘dilapidated’ buildings

Major improvement works are set to begin on four dilapidated Wisbech High Street properties before Christmas after Fenland District Council agreed a £518,000 grant to be awarded through the Wisbech High Street Project. No 13-17 are pictured. Picture: FENLAND COUNCIL