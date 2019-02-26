Wisbech man died from opioid overdose, inquest hears

A Wisbech man with a history of mental health issues died from an opiod overdose, an inquest heard.

Alistair Burrows was found at a property in All Saints Avenue, by his mother Margaret Burrows, who he was living with.

The 49-year-old had a history of mental health issues which his parents had noticed since he was a child.

Mrs Burrows told assistant coroner Johanna Thompson how her son became paranoid after his car was stolen in 2013.

Norfolk Coroners Court heard how he became more aggressive, unmotivated and withdrawn from the world.

He was diagnosed with persistent paranoid schizophrenia.

On March 4 2018 Mrs Burrows had gone into his room at about 2.30am after noticing his light was still on. She found her son laying back on his back with only jeans on covered in vomit.

The cause of death was given as an opioid overdose. Mrs Thompson gave a narrative verdict.