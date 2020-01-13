Advanced search

Fenland Freemasons support Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech

13 January, 2020 - 12:14
David Coupland (right) of the Fenland Farmers Lodge Cambridgeshire Freemasons presenting a £650 cheque to Michelle and Allison of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Freemasons in the Fens have continued to support one of Wisbech's day centres with a generous cash donation.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have come together and have handed over £650 to the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre.

Based at the North Cambs Hospital in the Fenland town, the centre provides support to those suffering with life-limiting illnesses.

This is provided free of charge to patients, along with day therapy, treatment and clinical days, including haematology and oncology work.

Members of the Fenland Farmers Lodge raised the money last year with a number of fundraising events throughout 2019.

A spokesman said: "We are currently working on 'Festival 2023' - a five-year fundraiser to support the work of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

"In addition we're currently planning an open day at Ely Masonic Hall on April 25 to which all visitors are welcome.

"More information will be shared soon - we're very keen to get as many people through the doors as possible."

For more information about Freemasonry in Cambs, email: comms@pglcambs.org.uk

