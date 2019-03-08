Wisbech farming company gets a funding boost of nearly £1 million to help them 'transform farming in the Fens'

Wisbech farming company Hutchinson H L Ltd has been awarded £927,394 to create the world's first automated field analyser system for early detection of crop disease as part of the nationwide 'Spraysaver' project. Archant

A Wisbech farming company has received a funding boost of nearly £1 million to help them "transform farming in the Fens".

Hutchinson H L Ltd have been awarded £927,394 to create the world's first automated field analyser system for early detection of crop disease as part of the nationwide 'Spraysaver' project.

The system being built is designed to give farmers a more reliable scientific method of determining when to spray.

The funding has come from Innovate UK and is part of a £22 million investment from central Government.

The project is one of 31 that concerning transforming food production and putting things forward

technologically.

Steve Barclay MP said: "Farming in Wisbech is set to be transformed through new government funding.

"I continue to make the case to parliament for investment in farming in the Fens, particularly as it is directly related to my role as Brexit secretary.

"It is especially pleasing when significant funding close to a million pounds is allocated to our area."