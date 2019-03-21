Gallery

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

It was an unsinkable event of afternoon fun at a Wisbech school as children were treated to a first class Titanic tea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Children at Peckover School boarded their very own afternoon tea party as part of learning about the tragic disaster.

Local guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Wisbech, Peter and Janet Human, also donned their best outfits to dine with the children.

Cakes, scones, jam, cream and sandwiches with the crusts cut off were all served around the dinner table on Wednesday (March 20).

Pupils could choose to dress as either a First Class or Third Class passenger.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Outfits ranged from dresses and hats with posh jewellery to flat caps, waistcoats and aprons.

There was also the choice of dressing as a crew member or Captain Smith.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER. First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.