Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic

21 March, 2019 - 11:58
First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

AdGarry Samuels

It was an unsinkable event of afternoon fun at a Wisbech school as children were treated to a first class Titanic tea.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Children at Peckover School boarded their very own afternoon tea party as part of learning about the tragic disaster.

Local guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Wisbech, Peter and Janet Human, also donned their best outfits to dine with the children.

Cakes, scones, jam, cream and sandwiches with the crusts cut off were all served around the dinner table on Wednesday (March 20).

Pupils could choose to dress as either a First Class or Third Class passenger.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Outfits ranged from dresses and hats with posh jewellery to flat caps, waistcoats and aprons.

There was also the choice of dressing as a crew member or Captain Smith.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A sign warns drivers of the risk of skidding near the crash scene on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A sign warns drivers of the risk of skidding near the crash scene on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Casualties of four vehicle Fens collision taken to hospital but none with life threatening injuries says Cambs Police

Emergency services attended a four vehicle collision at Thorney today. A number of people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries that are not life treatening. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tongue in cheek social media post by the police officer out to catch those parking illegally in a Fenland town - overall he won the Facebook debate

All in a morning's work for the police officer in Whittlesey who having issued two parking tickets warned he was ready and waiting to catch more offenders. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic

First class afternoon tea at Peckover School as pupils learn about Titanic. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Two men appear in court charged with murder of Downham Market man almost nine years ago

Jan Hogan who was found dead in Downham Market in 2010. Picture submitted.

Claims East West Rail route through Bassingbourn backed ‘almost on a whim’

Speakers at the Economy and Environment Committee meeting. Picture: Courtesy of Susan van de Ven

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists