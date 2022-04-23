Gallery
IN PICTURES: Investigation underway following large Wisbech fire
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
A fire at Cashino in Wisbech started in the building's basement and spread to all three floors.
A blaze broke out in the building on Market Place at around 6.15pm yesterday (Friday, April 22), and a fire service investigation is underway.
Pictures show the shop gutted by fire, and some neighbouring properties have been forced to close following the blaze.
Eight fire crews from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire tackled the blaze and remained onsite overnight to ensure the scene is safe.
They were joined by Cambridgeshire's incident command unit and a turntable ladder from Norfolk.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Friday evening at around 6pm, our Combined Fire Control received calls for a building fire at MERKUR Cashino on Market Place, Wisbech.
"Crews arrived to find flames issuing from the building, which had started in the basement and had quickly spread to all three floors.
"Firefighters worked hard to get the fire under control and contain the fire to the mid-terrace property and prevent it spreading to neighbouring businesses.
"The fire service remained in attendance with Police through the night."
There are not thought to be any casualties.
Fencing was erected around the affected properties, which includes Cashino's neighbours.
Cashino, which is rolling out its new Merkur Slots brand across the country, currently runs the unit at 5 Market Place.
Fenland District Council gave the firm planning permission for a new unit at 48-49 Market Place in summer 2021.