News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Gallery

IN PICTURES: Investigation underway following large Wisbech fire

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:18 AM April 23, 2022
The shop was gutted by fire

The shop was gutted by fire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A fire at Cashino in Wisbech started in the building's basement and spread to all three floors.

A blaze broke out in the building on Market Place at around 6.15pm yesterday (Friday, April 22), and a fire service investigation is underway.

Crews tackling the blaze at Cashino on Friday, April 22

Crews tackling the blaze at Cashino on Friday, April 22 - Credit: Ian Carter

Pictures show the shop gutted by fire, and some neighbouring properties have been forced to close following the blaze.

Eight fire crews from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire tackled the blaze and remained onsite overnight to ensure the scene is safe.

They were joined by Cambridgeshire's incident command unit and a turntable ladder from Norfolk.

Emergency services monitor the scene in the morning of Saturday, April 23

Emergency services monitor the scene in the morning of Saturday, April 23 - Credit: Ian Carter

Part of Market Place closed after the fire

Part of Market Place closed after the fire - Credit: Ian Carter

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Friday evening at around 6pm, our Combined Fire Control received calls for a building fire at MERKUR Cashino on Market Place, Wisbech.

"Crews arrived to find flames issuing from the building, which had started in the basement and had quickly spread to all three floors.

"Firefighters worked hard to get the fire under control and contain the fire to the mid-terrace property and prevent it spreading to neighbouring businesses.

"The fire service remained in attendance with Police through the night."

Smoke could be seen throughout Wisbech town centre

Smoke could be seen throughout Wisbech town centre - Credit: Brinton Phillips

Pictures show the aftermath of a large fire at Cashino in Wisbech

Pictures show the aftermath of a large fire at Cashino in Wisbech - Credit: Ian Carter

There are not thought to be any casualties.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cashino in Wisbech gutted by large Market Place fire
  2. 2 Three caravans stolen from 'secure' holiday park near Wisbech
  3. 3 IN PICTURES: Investigation underway following large Wisbech fire
  1. 4 Wisbech boy pleads not guilty to 'rape of a child under 13'
  2. 5 6-2 council vote decides fate of new incinerator for Whittlesey
  3. 6 New pub plans to open fish and chip, Chinese and pizza takeaways
  4. 7 Police close road as firefighters tackle building blaze near A605
  5. 8 Armed police swoop on Norfolk Street and arrest man in Wisbech
  6. 9 Tesco store worker threatened after confronting shoplifters
  7. 10 Ruth Neave thanks jury after man found guilty of Rikki’s murder

Fencing was erected around the affected properties, which includes Cashino's neighbours.

Parts of Market Place cordoned off after the fire

Parts of Market Place cordoned off after the fire - Credit: Ian Carter

Cashino, which is rolling out its new Merkur Slots brand across the country, currently runs the unit at 5 Market Place.

Fenland District Council gave the firm planning permission for a new unit at 48-49 Market Place in summer 2021.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Travellers give a caravan no choice but to close on busy bank holiday weekend.. , Doddington Monday

Cambs Live News

‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Harry Macarthur, 22, died when he was struck by a white Suzuki Swift on the M11 near Cambridge.

Cambs Live News

Tributes paid to ‘truly loved’ 22-year-old killed on M11

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
E4 are searching for new ‘Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home’ contestants in Cambridgeshire. 

TV

E4 looking for naked TV show contestants from Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Mark Crosby, 27, also known as Mark Fisher, of Small Lode, Upwell near Wisbech.

Peterborough Crown Court

Attacker left man with ‘significant and permanent injuries’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon