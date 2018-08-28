Advanced search

Acoustic soul music from Stuart Barbour as After Hours Live returns to Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 January 2019

After Hours Live is back in Wisbech on Friday February 1 with Stuart Barbour who will play acoustic soul music. Picture: THE KING'S CHURCH WISBECH.

Acoustic soul musician Stuart Barbour will perform at Octavia Café on February 1 as free concert series After Hours Live returns to Wisbech.

Originally from Scotland, the singer-songwriter and guitarist now lives with his family in West Sussex where he is the worship pastor at The Point Church of England in Burgess Hill.

As well as writing songs about his Christian faith, Stuart also writes songs about social justice and the environment.

He has also written for

Off The Fence, a Brighton based charity supporting the homeless and people in need.

Stuart’s acoustic blues guitar style of music and songs with a story to tell reaches a wide range of audience and works well in a café style environment.

Profits made in the café go to local homeless charity, The Ferry Project.

Doors open at 7pm.

