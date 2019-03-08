Fenland musicians to perform free concert at Octavia's Cafe in Wisbech as part of After Hours Live

After Hours Live returns to Octavia's Café in Wisbech on Friday November 1 with local musicians Alan Vibes and Christopher.

Alan is a Wisbech-based musician who has been playing and performing for many years. Playing a variety of covers that include

songs by Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, The Blues Brothers and UB40 Alan is sure to have your toes tapping and your feet dancing the night away.

Alan's performances are full of energy, so be prepared to bring your dancing shoes along to this special event.

Starting from our annual open mic night this will be the first time Christopher performs a long set.

Christopher's gentle style will leave your heart yearning for more.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and entry is free but profits made in the café go to local homeless charity The Ferry Project.