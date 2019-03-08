Advanced search

Get set for an action-packed summer holiday club at Wisbech and Fenland Museum

PUBLISHED: 16:42 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 10 July 2019

Book now for the children's summer holiday club at Wisbech Museum. Picture: MUSEUM

Book now for the children's summer holiday club at Wisbech Museum. Picture: MUSEUM

Parents thinking ahead to what children will do in the summer holidays need to reserve a place now for a week of exciting activities at Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

Children will be able to explore the museum's collections, learn about dinosaurs and fossils, ancient Egyptians and Romans, Victorian collectors and Fenland fun and games.

They'll also get the opportunity to help make a museum exhibit.

The club runs at the museum from August 12 to 16.

The deadline for booking a place for children aged five to 11 has been extended to Sunday July 21.

Parents must email or leave details with the museum before so that they can fill in the registration form for each child in advance.

There will be something different happening each day for those booked in for the whole week.

The club costs £15 per day, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, or just £60 if all five days are booked.

An extra hour in the morning and afternoon can be added at £5 per hour.

It will be possible to pay on the day, but children must be properly registered in advance.

For further information or to reserve a place email info@handlingthepast.co.uk or leave your contact details at the museum reception so a form can be sent to you.

