Academy in Wisbech is ranked good by Ofsted for their 'strong vision'

TBAP Octavia Alternative Provision (AP) Academy, in Coalwharf Road, was praised by Ofsted. Picture: ACADEMY Archant

An academy in Wisbech that supports pupils who have had difficulty in mainstream school has been ranked as good by inspectors for their 'strong vision'.

TBAP Octavia Alternative Provision (AP) Academy, in Coalwharf Road, was praised by Ofsted for supporting students "social, emotional and mental health needs".

Improvement in leadership was also highlighted, with specific reference to tightened monitoring systems and investment in staff development.

However, some priorities for improvement were noted, including increase in the hours of teaching time, broadening of the curriculum and for pupils' achievements to be monitored more closely.

Ofsted inspector, Fyfe Johnston, said: "Pupils are confident that staff look after them well and they say that they fell safe and know how to seek help when needed."

The academy supports up to 35 learners who have experienced difficulties with their learning and behaviour in mainstream school.

Nick Morley, head of school at TBAP Octavia AP Academy, said: "I am delighted with our Ofsted report.

"Our team goes above and beyond for all our learners. We are driven by an unflinching desire to find solutions for our learners and we never give up on them.

"Over the past three years, we have developed dedicated processes and a curriculum so every learner enjoys a memorable learning experience.

"This ensures learners can progress successfully to the next stage of their education."

Inspectors noted that the academy's exam results had improved dramatically since it became part of TBAP in 2016.

Eight-nine per cent of Year 11 learners achieved five or more GCSEs or equivalent in 2018, compared to 40 per cent in 2016.

Progress has also been made by the academy's educational psychologist with the application of trauma informed practice and attachment theory to identify and address behaviours such as emotional avoidance.

Seamus Oates CBE, chief executive officer of TBAP Trust, said: "Octavia AP Academy is great example of a TBAP Academy delivering excellent outcomes.

"Well done to staff and learners at Octavia, who have made excellent progress over the last three years."

It was the first short inspection for the school since 2013 and a full section 5 inspection will be carried out at a later date.