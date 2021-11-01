News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Video

Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:27 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 11:36 AM November 1, 2021
Overtaking car almost crashes into car being driven by learner driver on A47 at Lynn Road, Wisbech. 

Overtaking car almost crashes into car being driven by learner driver on A47 at Lynn Road, Wisbech. - Credit: PENNIE SUE ALEXANDER

Dashcam footage caught the moment an overtaking car almost crashed into a learner driver near Wisbech.

The near-miss happened yesterday (Sunday October 30) at approximately 4.30pm when Pennie Alexander was travelling on Lynn Road towards the roundabout with the A47 by Starbucks and Worzals.

Pennie Alexander, who runs Wisbech St Mary-based driving school Dare2drive, said: "The learner driving my car at the time did well not to panic, though it did make both our hearts jump out of our skin.

“I really thought he was going to hit us,” she added, saying that the overtaking vehicle had its number plate on the dashboard rather than attached to the front of the car.

“To the person driving, I don’t know what happened between you and the silver Mercedes but surely it wasn’t that bad that you needed to risk your life and that of four others.

You may also want to watch:

“If you’d like some driving lessons on how to behave on the road, then please get in touch, I’d be happy to help.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Bring back respect plea by funeral director  
  2. 2 42nd fireworks spectacular out to return with a bang
  3. 3 Independent cinema forced to cancel film screenings due to vandalism
  1. 4 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
  2. 5 Dinosaur rebels against extinction to welcome customers
  3. 6 East Cambridgeshire among top 5 UK Covid hot spots
  4. 7 £330,000 fraudster burning evidence as police raid his home
  5. 8 'Off they go!' - family friends cycle from Wales to Wisbech
  6. 9 Fundraiser launched for funeral of woman who died of Covid-19
  7. 10 Crews tackle huge Fens blaze
Cambs Live
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
A man was arrested in Norfolk Street, Wisbech on Monday (October 25)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man assaults police officer whilst in possession of drugs on E-Bike

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
24 Hours in Police Custody airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

Tonight's 24 Hours in Police Custody follows brutal Cambridgeshire murder

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
St Neots Robert Parkins claimed he 'accidently' killed dad Alex Fitzpatrick on 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Cambs Live

'I think I hurt him bad mum' says Murder on the Doorstep killer

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon