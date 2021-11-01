Video
Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
- Credit: PENNIE SUE ALEXANDER
Dashcam footage caught the moment an overtaking car almost crashed into a learner driver near Wisbech.
The near-miss happened yesterday (Sunday October 30) at approximately 4.30pm when Pennie Alexander was travelling on Lynn Road towards the roundabout with the A47 by Starbucks and Worzals.
Pennie Alexander, who runs Wisbech St Mary-based driving school Dare2drive, said: "The learner driving my car at the time did well not to panic, though it did make both our hearts jump out of our skin.
“I really thought he was going to hit us,” she added, saying that the overtaking vehicle had its number plate on the dashboard rather than attached to the front of the car.
“To the person driving, I don’t know what happened between you and the silver Mercedes but surely it wasn’t that bad that you needed to risk your life and that of four others.
“If you’d like some driving lessons on how to behave on the road, then please get in touch, I’d be happy to help.”
