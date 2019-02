Drivers escape without injury after four vehicle crash on A47 at Guyhirn

Four drivers escaped without injury after a collision involving three cars and a van this morning on the A47 at Guyhirn.

“Police were called at around 8.30am to reports of an accident on Thorney Road.

“No injuries have been reported,” said a police spokesman.

“The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.”