Keyworker thanks motorists after picture of deserted A47 emerges amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:21 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 06 April 2020

A keyworker thanked motorists for staying indoors after a picture of an empty A47 was shared online. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

A keyworker has praised motorists after the A47 was pictured ‘deserted’ as drivers across the county decided to stay indoors at the weekend.

Police officers in the Fens stopped by the main road and snapped the empty lanes on Sunday, April 5 at around 1pm – which is usually a busy time.

Lisa Lakey, who had just finished her shift on the frontline as a support worker after the pictures emerged, said: “Well done everybody for staying in unless it’s essential.

“I’ve just done a 24-hour shift, I would sooner be at home safe with my family but I have to look after people.”

One resident said: “Crikey! Do you think the message has finally sunk in, or did they all make an early start? Take care and stay safe team.”

After leaving the A47, officers made time to put on their blue flashing lights for a little boy who was walking with his mum along Grimmers Road in Wisbech.

Holly Norris said: “Thank you to the two officers who waved and put the lights on for my little boy when we were out for a walk today. It made his day.”

