A47 closed between Thorney and Eye after crash involving motorcyclist and car

The A47 between Thorney and Eye is closed due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.

Police were called at 9.03am today (Friday July 3) to reports of the crash at The Causeway, Thorney. Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

As a result of the collision the A47 eastbound carriageway from the Eye Green roundabout is currently closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 101 of July 3.