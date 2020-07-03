Advanced search

A47 closed between Thorney and Eye after crash involving motorcyclist and car

PUBLISHED: 11:11 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 July 2020

The A47 between Thorney and Eye is closed due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

The A47 between Thorney and Eye is closed due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

The A47 between Thorney and Eye is closed due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.

Police were called at 9.03am today (Friday July 3) to reports of the crash at The Causeway, Thorney. Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

As a result of the collision the A47 eastbound carriageway from the Eye Green roundabout is currently closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 101 of July 3.

Most Read

Eleven more coronavirus cases at Princes’ in Wisbech, bringing total to 25

50 Backpacks in crisis as Fenland Council rips apart damaging allegations made against Wisbech councillor

Fenland District Council has issued a strongly worded statement accusing 50 Backpacks of false allegations against Cllr Steve Tierney. Picture; ARCHANT

Biker taken to hospital in critical condition after A47 collision

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on the A47 at The Causeway in Thorney. Picture: Terry Harris

Council gives green light to 100-bed care home and five houses nearby to offset ‘significant development costs’

3D view of trhe 100-bed care home at Magazine Lane, Wisbech, that won approval from Fenland planners. Pictuire; 3D PLANNING

From cutlery to a 32-inch TV, residents rally for Wisbech man after fire rips through house

Residents have rallied for a man whose house was destroyed after a fire ripped through his property in Wisbech. Picture: SUBMITTED

