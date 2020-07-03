Biker taken to hospital in critical condition after A47 collision

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on the A47 at The Causeway in Thorney. Picture: Terry Harris Terry Harris

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a serious collision involving a car on the A47.

Officers were called at 9.03am today (July 3) to reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a car on The Causeway, Thorney.

Police attended the scene, together with paramedics and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

One man - the motorcyclist - has been taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

As a result of the collision the A47 eastbound carriageway from the Eye Green roundabout is currently closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 101 of July 3.