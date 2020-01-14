Advanced search

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

PUBLISHED: 16:18 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 14 January 2020

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

A person has been rushed to hospital and another received roadside care by the air ambulance after a crash on the A47 at Guyhirn.

Magpas Air Ambulance, along with all other emergency services, were called to the scene after the crash involving a van and lorry at around 1.30pm on January 14.

Police say injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but the full details are still unclear.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: We were called at about 1.30pm with reports of a collision involving a lorry and a van on the A47, Guyhirn.

"Officers attended the scene and the road was closed while recovery takes place. It has now re-opened."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent two rapid response vehicles, our hazardous area response team, an ambulance crew and an air ambulance from MAGPAS.

"One patient was assessed and treated on scene, and one further patient was assessed and transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further care."

