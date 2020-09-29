Did a sneeze cause collision on the A47?
PUBLISHED: 10:36 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 29 September 2020
Fen Cops
A driver sneezing and experiencing a momentary black out may have caused a collision in which two people received minor injuries.
“The van driver sneezed and blacked out -the other car had nowhere to go,” a passing motoring told Fenland Police.
“I was in a transport ambulance that stopped at the accident; hope all are ok,” he posted to the Police Fenland Facebook page.
The collision happened shortly before 3:30pm on Monday (September 28) on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn.
Emergency services, included paramedics, attended the scene.
Traffic officers closed the road for the vehicles involved to be recovered.
Both drivers were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.
