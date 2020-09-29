Did a sneeze cause collision on the A47?

The crash on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 28. Picture: Fen Cops Fen Cops

A driver sneezing and experiencing a momentary black out may have caused a collision in which two people received minor injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A47 closed at Guyhirn following a collision on September 28. Pictures: Policing Fenland The A47 closed at Guyhirn following a collision on September 28. Pictures: Policing Fenland

“The van driver sneezed and blacked out -the other car had nowhere to go,” a passing motoring told Fenland Police.

“I was in a transport ambulance that stopped at the accident; hope all are ok,” he posted to the Police Fenland Facebook page.

The collision happened shortly before 3:30pm on Monday (September 28) on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

The crash on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 28. Picture: Fen Cops The crash on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 28. Picture: Fen Cops

Emergency services, included paramedics, attended the scene.

Traffic officers closed the road for the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Both drivers were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

The crash on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 28. Picture: Fen Cops The crash on the A47 South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 28. Picture: Fen Cops