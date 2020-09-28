Collision closes the A47 on the outskirts of Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 17:01 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 28 September 2020
The A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech has been closed this afternoon following a collision.
A man and a woman are said to have received minor injuries in the collision between a Nissan NV400 van and a Vauxhall Insignia on the eastbound carriageway.
Emergency services, including paramedics, were called to the scene at just before 3:30pm today (September 28).
Traffic officers closed the A47 stretch between Wisbech and Guyhirn for the vehicles to be recovered.
