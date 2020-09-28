Collision closes the A47 on the outskirts of Wisbech

The A47 closed at Guyhirn following a collision on September 28. Pictures: Policing Fenland Archant

The A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech has been closed this afternoon following a collision.

A man and a woman are said to have received minor injuries in the collision between a Nissan NV400 van and a Vauxhall Insignia on the eastbound carriageway.

Emergency services, including paramedics, were called to the scene at just before 3:30pm today (September 28).

Traffic officers closed the A47 stretch between Wisbech and Guyhirn for the vehicles to be recovered.