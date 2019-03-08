Advanced search

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:36 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 29 March 2019

Cambs Travel News tweeted: “A1101 at Wisbech large delays of over an hour southbound heading into Wisbech. This is due to the closure of the A17 at Sutton Bridge following a serious RTC. Please avoid area if at possible.”

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge.

One motorist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment after officers were called to the scene at around 11.05am this morning (Friday March 29) to reports of a serious crash.

Two ambulances were at the scene, along with four fire engines and nine police cars, both from Lincolnshire and Norfolk Constabularies.

Eyewitnesses said an air ambulance was seen landing at the site.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed they are assisting Lincolnshire police force with the incident.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.11am with reports of a collision on the A17 in Spalding. We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and BASICs vehicle.

“One patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

