Cambridgeshire man dies after collision with lorry near Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 10:06 29 January 2019

A 38-year-old man from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (Monday January 28).

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway around 11pm near junction 36 (A11).

The A14 eastbound was closed for more than seven hours from junction 33 (A10) to junction 37 (Newmarket) following the crash and diversions were in place throughout the night.

All lanes of the eastbound carriageway are now open and any delays are expected to ease during the morning.

Highways England tweeted at 7.21am: “All lanes open on the A14 between J36 (A11) and J37 (Newmarket) following recovery.

“Many thanks to all in attendance and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) for their work at the scene.

“There are residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times measured on the approach but expected to ease.”

