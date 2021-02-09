Published: 12:45 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM February 9, 2021

Lindsay Edgley and four other men worked together to pull a driver out of their car after it overturned into a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech. - Credit: LINDSAY EDGLEY

"If it wasn't for us, I don't think he would be here today" - those are the words of one of five "heroes" who rescued a man whose car overturned into a water-filled dyke.

Dave McCreath, Lindsay Edgley, Dave Sippitts and two other men formed an “impromptu team” and worked together to pull the driver out after the collision on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Having heard the crash from his garden, Dave McCreath was first on the scene but he was quickly joined by a second man.

“We both jumped in the water having climbed over his car, but were unable to open the door,” said Mr McCreath.

A driver was taken to hospital after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech. - Credit: POLICE

Three others joined them in the water “very quick” and, together, they managed to “roll the car over slightly to open one of the rear doors and drag the driver out and then up onto the roadside”.

Mr McCreath added that the inside of the car was full of water: “The water in the ditch was deep enough for just the four wheels and underside of the car to be seen."

Lindsay Edgley was driving back to work, coming out of Ferry Lane, when he saw "vehicles all over the road".

After seeing a car upside down in the water, he slowed down and stopped in a safe place.

"I then got out and went to help the other people who were already in the water," said the father of five.

"I got in and helped lift the car up so one of the people could get the driver out."

Mr McCreath said: "As an impromptu team, we all worked well together," adding that someone on the roadside called the emergency services.

Blankets and jackets were also found quickly in order to keep the driver warm whilst he waited for the ambulance.

Mr McCreath added: “He even got to hold onto a young girl's teddy for comfort!

“He is a very lucky gent, and yes, the water was a tad cold.”

Mr Edgley added: "There was a big relief as we got him on top of the bank and then tried to find coats to keep him warm until the ambulance turned up.

"If it wasn't for us, I don't think he would be here today," added Mr Edgley, who works for Earith company Latta Hire.

"I wasn't scared or nervous my adrenaline just kicked in. I just did what anybody would have done."

Councillor Steve Tierney has since submitted the men's names to Wisbech Town Council for consideration in next year's Unsung Heroes Awards.