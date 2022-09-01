A Wisbech care home has raised over £750
- Credit: MHA Edina Court
A Wisbech retirement complex raised more than £750 from their summer fete.
MHA Edina Court organised games such as wine or water, guess the number of sweets in the jar and Jenga were played as well as a barbeque and refreshments to keep the guests fuelled.
There was also a bric a brac sale, the opportunity to buy some classic CDs and a painting sale.
The funds raised will go towards organising trips and activities for residents.
Care manager, Shelley Vale, said: “The summer fete was the best day ever and everyone had a lot of fun.
“We had more than 30 family members from all ages come down and it was lovely to see.
“The hard work and dedication we put in was what made it a huge success and the money we raised was beyond what we imagined.
Most Read
- 1 Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children
- 2 Drug driver who seriously injured son after river crash sentenced
- 3 US airwoman bailed over death of biker on Norfolk road
- 4 A Wisbech care home has raised over £750
- 5 Internationally recognised dance company bring Dovetail to Wisbech
- 6 Multiple crews called to ‘deliberate’ building fire
- 7 Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23
- 8 Chatteris drink driver who crashed outside police station in Wisbech is jailed
- 9 Residents warned 'Covid has not gone away' ahead of vaccine push
- 10 Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in village
“I want to thank everyone who came and made the day as special as it was and the staff and volunteers who helped on the day.