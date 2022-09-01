A Wisbech care home has raised over £750

A Wisbech retirement complex raised more than £750 from their summer fete.

MHA Edina Court organised games such as wine or water, guess the number of sweets in the jar and Jenga were played as well as a barbeque and refreshments to keep the guests fuelled.

There was also a bric a brac sale, the opportunity to buy some classic CDs and a painting sale.

Residents and visitors looking around the main room of the summer fete - Credit: MHA Edina Court

The funds raised will go towards organising trips and activities for residents.

Care manager, Shelley Vale, said: “The summer fete was the best day ever and everyone had a lot of fun.

“We had more than 30 family members from all ages come down and it was lovely to see.

Two Edina Court residents enjoying the day - Credit: MHA Edina Court

“The hard work and dedication we put in was what made it a huge success and the money we raised was beyond what we imagined.

“I want to thank everyone who came and made the day as special as it was and the staff and volunteers who helped on the day.