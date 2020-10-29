Advanced search

Conner is proud of his parents for bringing some Halloween fun to his estate

PUBLISHED: 16:40 29 October 2020

Halloween Tilney

Halloween Tilney

Here's how Halloween is being celebrated in one part of the Fens - and Conner wrote to tell us.

Halloween TilneyHalloween Tilney

Conner Forshaw wrote: "My parents have decorated the front garden of our home in Tilney St Lawrence for Halloween; due to COVID they wanted to just add a little touch to help give the estate a spooky feeling...

"They have worked hard making some props for the display and have really put a lot of effort into this.

"They want to make this Halloween a little more normal with not being able to go trick or treating they have said friends & family are more then welcome to spread the word for people to drive in and have a look at their hard work.

"They are unaware that I have reached out to you, so this would be a fantastic way to say thank you."

Halloween TilneyHalloween Tilney

Job done, Conner.

Halloween TilneyHalloween Tilney

