The music group is a combination of Trianon Music Group and the Anglia Singers, also known as the choir of Anglia Ruskin University. - Credit: Christopher Green

Several free concerts are taking place in Wisbech and King’s Lynn with dozens of singers and instrumentalists from several groups visiting Fenland.

The musicians are from the Trianon Music Group, one of the Eastern region’s largest non-professional music groups, and from the Anglia Singers, also known as the choir of Anglia Ruskin University, in Chelmsford.

The tour is the latest in a series which started in 1970 including visits to mainland Europe and more recently to the Worcester and Coventry.

The musicians will be performing one of three shows in Wisbech at the Church of St Peter and St Paul on Thursday, October 27.

The concert is free, just turn up at 1pm to enjoy light classics and songs from Broadway.

The concert in Wisbech will be followed by one in King’s Lynn Minster on Friday, October 28 at 12.30pm and King’s Lynn Methodist Church, London Road on Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm.

There will be a collection at all shows in lieu of ticket prices.