Gallery

Leverington House, located on Peatlings Lane in Wisbech, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes with a guide price of £750,000 to £800,000. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

Hidden in a Fenland market town is this recently-renovated £750,000 Georgian home that was built in a castle-style for a local brewer and wine merchant back in 1852.

Located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, this exquisite home - known by many as Leverington House - was originally owned by the late Thomas Peatling, a man with Bury St Edmunds roots.

Since then, several families have called this property their home, and have expressed their memories of living there online saying that it’s a “stunning, beautiful and lovely property”.

To start with, this home is situated on a 1.25-acre plot that will leave you with enchanting views.

As you drive up to the house on its private driveway, you’ll see the Grade two listed building is the perfect blend of both modern and Georgian architecture.

The property, located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, is situated on a 1.25-acre plot that will leave you with enchanting views. - Credit: Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

The property, located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, benefits from a large and modern Kitchen diner. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

You may also want to watch:

It has castellated rooflines and original features set over three floors.

The property has four bedrooms, six receptions, two bathrooms, a cellar, a workshop, a garden room, a kitchen/diner, and a separate kitchen.

It benefits further from storage space, a car port, a snug room, utility room, a lounge and a study.

This 4,570 square-foot property has plenty of room to host family and friends.

Rather than just being a modern home, there are plenty of historic touches dotted throughout the house including large stain-glassed windows and a stunning marble fireplace.

All those years ago, the house was built with gault brick, embattled parapet, ridge stacks and crow-stepped gable ends.

The property, located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, has plenty of historic touches including large stained-glass windows. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

The property, located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, is situated on a 1.25-acre plot that will leave you with enchanting views. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

It’s said to also incorporate part of the lantern of the Octagon Church in Wisbech, that was built in 1826 and demolished in 1950.

This property also benefits from having privately landscaped rear gardens and off-road parking.

It will make you feel like you are lord and lady of the manor in your perfect “escape to the country” retreat.

It’s worth noting that there is no onward chain with this property – so get your offers in quick if this home is up your street!

The house is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes with a guide price of £750,000 to £800,000.

ABODA said: “This home really is extraordinary and we cannot wait to show you more.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind fine home.”

You can contact them on 03333 440773.

The property, located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, benefits from four modern bedrooms with historic touches dotted throughout. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes

This property, located on Peatlings Lane, Wisbech, was built in a castle style for a local brewer and wine merchant back in 1852. - Credit: ABODA Fine Homes



