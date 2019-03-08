Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Threatened fines to climate protesting children in Peterborough could have implications for enforcement offences in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 15:19 01 May 2019

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

Archant

Courts are taking a dim view of offenders refusing to pay fixed penalty notices in Wisbech for dropping cigarette butts, litter or for spitting in the street with fines and costs recently topping £500 for some individuals.

Latest court findings from Peterborough magistrates reveal a proliferation of cash penalties imposed – but a question mark hangs over whether the company contracted to enforce the tough regime will stay around.

Although Fenland Council announced earlier this year it had agreed a two year deal with Kingdom enforcement agency it is a joint arrangement with Peterborough City Council – and they are considering calling it a day.

It follows claims raised in a Peterborough newspaper of heavy handed tactics been deployed by the company and came to a head when climate change protesting children were allegedly threatened with a fixed penalty notice fine for making too much noise.

City council leader John Holdich, who led the way for Kingdom to be appointed two years ago, has now told the Peterborough Telegraph that the city council is looking to introduce its own parking and environmental crime team in the coming year to replace Kingdom.

“The incident of the young children carrying out their democratic rights was regrettable to say the least, however, Kingdom's presence in the city centre has made it a cleaner, safer place to be,” he told the Telegraph.

You may also want to watch:

“All Kingdom's interactions with the public are recorded so in the event of a complaint we have the evidence required.”

Kingdom said it had no intention of carrying out the threat to fine the children but the city council still believes a change is needed.

Peterborough is one of the top cities in the country for handing out fixed penalty notices for breaching Public Space Protection Orders.

What happens in Fenland will largely be determined by the newly elected council after yesterday's local poll.

If the new council administration does, as predicted, find Cllr Chris Seaton replaced as leader by Cllr Chris Boden enforcement will be on the agenda that will embrace all aspects of council expenditure and policy. During the election campaign many Conservative candidates have indicated a major spending review would follow a change of leadership with the senior staff structure and senior staff salaries top of their agenda.

One other promise made by a Wisbech candidate was the removal of the brown bin charge.

On enforcement, however, the current Fenland leadership has promoted a business as usual attitude, awarding a two year contract to Kingdom earlier this year following an 18 month pilot.

Most Read

‘Nothing more than a rubbish tip’ says Chatteris councillor of site in Wisbech now approved for block of flats by Fenland planners

The site east of 13 Norfolk Street, facing Orange Grove, Wisbech, and the owner can no go ahead with building a three-storey block of flats. Picture; PLANNING

Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Man from Wisbech charged with drink driving after crashing car into house in Lynn Road

Minvydas Kneizys, 25, of Grimmers Road, Wisbech, has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a house in Lynn Road, Wisbech on Sunday morning (April 28). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

‘One of the best days of my life’ says David Kerridge of Wisbech as he completes the London Marathon and with the charity cash rolling in

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

‘Nothing more than a rubbish tip’ says Chatteris councillor of site in Wisbech now approved for block of flats by Fenland planners

The site east of 13 Norfolk Street, facing Orange Grove, Wisbech, and the owner can no go ahead with building a three-storey block of flats. Picture; PLANNING

Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Man from Wisbech charged with drink driving after crashing car into house in Lynn Road

Minvydas Kneizys, 25, of Grimmers Road, Wisbech, has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a house in Lynn Road, Wisbech on Sunday morning (April 28). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

‘One of the best days of my life’ says David Kerridge of Wisbech as he completes the London Marathon and with the charity cash rolling in

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

Threatened fines to climate protesting children in Peterborough could have implications for enforcement offences in the Fens

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

Protest letters flood in to Fenland Council over plans to build 45 homes on site of house and grounds left to the town by former mayor

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 53 houses and flats. The proceeds will boost educational chances for young people in March as part of her legacy

Sunday drivers? Don’t you just love them - well actually at Prickwillow they do and they did for the annual vintage tractor rally

Tractor drivers took to the Fenland roads on Sunday for their own magical mystery tour for the annual Prickwillow tractor run. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Unattended bonfire in wooded area on A141 near March sparks fire service warning about dangers of open blazes

The stretch of the A141 near March where firefighters discovered the blaze. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists