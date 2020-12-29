Published: 11:17 AM December 29, 2020

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, has announced 50 Backpacks Vision in Wisbech will close. Picture; HARRY RUTTER - Credit: Archant

The leader of 50 Backpacks Vision, which supports the homeless in Wisbech, has announced the service will close.

Simon Crowson, known locally as Spike, claims he has faced “yet another onslaught from a select few local councillors” and is “tired of the constant battles”.

A post on the 50 Backpacks Facebook page said: “After yet another onslaught from a select few local councillors, it is with huge regret that I have to announce that I will be stepping away from 50 Backpacks and closing the doors.

“I am tired of the constant battles and defamation of character. I have absolutely nothing to hide and have always spoken openly about my past but it would appear that no matter how well we have done, it will never be enough for some.”

It continued: “50 Backpacks does not deserve to have its name continuously tarnished by these ignorant vile people and as a result 100's of people will not get the help they desperately need.”

You may also want to watch:

Over the next few months, the service will continue helping its existing client base but will not take on anyone new. The exact date it will close has not yet been revealed.

The post explains any assets, including funds from sales, will be passed to another charity within regulations.

The post added: “It is quite evident that we will never gain the support of local councils and that makes it almost impossible for us to continue in the name of 50 Backpacks without regular funding.

“I will however continue with campaigning to highlight the way millions of pounds are being spent on some of the same people year after year and the false, positive results that are claimed.

“50 Backpacks has been an amazing asset to our town and has shown that by taking a different approach, sustainable results can be achieved.”

The post was met with an overwhelming reaction from shocked residents and supporters, many urging Spike to reconsider his statement.

Volunteers hard at work supporting the community during the first coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BACKPACKS - Credit: Archant

To which, 50 Backpacks replied: “It is really inspiring to see so many messages of support. I have to think of myself and my family for once and put us first.

“I have dedicated between 60 and 100 hours every week to 50 Backpacks voluntarily for 14 months, with no income from it whatsoever.

“To be ridiculed for doing so completely knocks the wind out of me. Together we have achieved amazing things which no other organisation could.”

It added: “Hopefully we have opened up the eyes of many and proven what can happen when a community comes together.

“If you genuinely care for each other and look out for each other, you can achieve anything.”

On Christmas Day, Mr Crowson slept rough on the streets of Wisbech to raise awareness of the plight faced by the town’s homeless.

Earlier this month, Cllr Will Sutton asked fellow Fenland District Council members whether some of the “vast amounts” of Government money to support the homeless could be passed to 50 Backpacks Vision, which relies heavily on public donations.

It has previously received £1,000 from Wisbech Town Council.

As well as supporting the homeless, the enterprise also delivered 4,396 food parcels to the elderly and vulnerable in and around Wisbech during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Their volunteers’ efforts helped them win respect and praise from across community.