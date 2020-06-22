Advanced search

One man, one organisation provided a lifeline for thousands during the coronavirus pandemic - we begin a series of special reports

PUBLISHED: 11:10 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:03 22 June 2020

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

In coming days we are going behind the scenes at 50 Backpacks to look at their remarkable efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Over three months they delivered 4,396 food parcels to the elderly and vulnerable of Wisbech, servicing an identifiable need that won respect and admiration.

They were helped by countless number of individuals and companies who donated cash and food.

They also tapped into an extraordinary group of volunteers who stepped forward to make it possible.

There were also Easter eggs for everyone, plants for the elderly and books for the children throughout this period.

“This has been a three-month roller coaster but with the help of my amazing team we have touched the lives of thousands of people in one way or another,” says BackPacks chair Simon Crowson, known to most simply as Spike.

There are other successes, too, for this fledging organisation, having helped to rehome 15 people since last November.

In his first ever media interview Spike has allowed us to tell the story of 50 BackPacks and we have spoken to many of those he has helped.

Our featured interview with Spike is a clip of a much longer interview that will go online on Tuesday.

Our special reports begin with a brief taster of what’s to come. We will also feature first hand accounts of many of those BackPacks has helped to secure accommodation.

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

