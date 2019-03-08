Advanced search

Wisbech welcomes the first of its many visitors to the town to celebrate the annual Rose Fair

PUBLISHED: 13:04 04 July 2019

Wisbech Rose Fair 2019 is underway. Here's what the crowds have been getting up to so far. Picture: IAN CARTER.

AdGarry Samuels

Thousands of visitors have begun making their way to Wisbech for the four-day Rose Fair that opened yesterday (Wednesday).

Centred in and around St Peter's Church, the event brings together numerous community groups and will culminate on Saturday with the traditional parades through the town centre.

During Rose Fair the whole town takes on a festive atmosphere, celebrating its horticultural and trading heritage.

Each of the Town Churches and many of the other venues, attractions and shops play their part and will have special arrangements for their visitors, with each church offering stunning floral displays, hospitality and refreshments.

The largest and oldest of the flower festivals is held in the magnificent parish church of St Peter & St Paul - which celebrated its 900th anniversary in 2011. The Flower Festival theme for St Peters in 2019 is 'My Kind of Music'

The Rose Fair began in 1963 when local rose growers sold rose buds in the Parish Church in aid of its restoration fund. The church still uses this wonderful occasion to raise funds for the upkeep of its ancient building, but over the years, the Rose Fair has grown into a Town Festival.

The Town Gardens (outside the parish church) are transformed into a market place where other Wisbech churches and organisations provide stalls and events to raise money for their causes, and of course on the Saturday there are the parades organised by Wisbech Round Table to look forward to.

